GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — China Southern Airlines plans to double its weekly flights from Guangzhou, China to Penang, increasing from seven to 14, starting June 20.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said this increase will boost Penang’s tourism industry and enhance trade between China and Malaysia.

“Currently, five airlines fly from China to Penang. China Southern Airlines operates seven weekly flights from Guangzhou, which will double to twice daily from June 20. Additionally, Xiamen Airlines serves flights from Xiamen.

“Batik Air offers special flights from Haikou, and both Cathay Pacific and Air Asia operate four flights per week from Hong Kong. Direct flights from Shanghai by Juneyao Airlines will commence four times a week starting May 31,” he told reporters when met at the PWGS Trade Fair at Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Bayan Lepas near here today.

Wong anticipates a significant increase in tourist arrivals from China, adding that the state government has made necessary preparations, including offering various tourism products.

“According to our records, Penang has welcomed 22,420 tourists from China in the first three months of this year, a 370.22 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year which saw only 4,768 tourists,” he said.

He added that the 30-day visa exemption for Chinese nationals visiting Malaysia since December 1 last year, has been a key factor in the increase in the number of tourists from China, as part of the 50-year strategic cooperation between Malaysia and China. — Bernama

