GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — The Penang government hopes to increase the number of facilities especially Muslim-friendly food outlets in order to strengthen the state’s tourism industry.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this is because Penang is seen as having a high potential in the Muslim market among domestic and international tourists, thus making it a destination of choice.

“Today, there are many Muslim-friendly tour packages being promoted and as the state government, I see that we have a high potential in the Muslim market. However, we need to ensure that we have enough facilities, which are syariah-compliant, to meet the increase in Muslim tourists,” he said.

“Food is always an important matter as most tourists come here to eat, and we do not have enough (Muslim-friendly) food outlets. Therefore, we need to have many more outlets offering a variety of food choices as well as more comfortable facilities so that it will not only help to increase tourist arrivals but also boost the state’s economy.”

Chow said this to reporters at a press conference after officiating the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair Penang 2024 at the Setia Spice Arena here today.

Meanwhile, the fair’s chairman Carolyn Leong said this time the fair is targetting RM35 million worth of sales through various tour package offers to both domestic and international destinations, in addition to the participation of several agents of umrah packages.

“We are grateful to the state government for its efforts in enabling many tour packages to be offered with direct flights from Penang to destinations of choice, thus reducing the inconvenience for travellers who will no longer need to go to Kuala Lumpur to board a flight,” he also said.

He added that 40,000 visitors, from the northern states in the country, are expected to attend the two-day fair, beginning today. — Bernama