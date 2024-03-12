KUCHING, March 12 — The Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund board has announced the appointment of Abang Rahmat Yusuf as the fund’s chief executive officer with effect from Jan 29 this year.

The board said in a statement today that Abang Rahmat, 48, has a Master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University and was the head of investment banking (Malaysia) at CLSA Securities from 2019 to 2024. While there, he led fundraising exercises, including initial public offerings (IPOs) and placements for institutional and corporate clients, according to the statement.

Between 2004 and 2019, he was Khazanah Nasional’s director of investments, where he established and headed Khazanah’s Turkey regional office in Istanbul which covered Turkey, the Middle East and sub-Saharan African nations.

Advertisement

He was also the overseeing director for the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) which then represented 20 per cent of Khazanah’s portfolio. — Bernama

Advertisement