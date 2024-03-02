TAWAU, March 2 — Indonesia is offering opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Sabah to promote their products in the North Kalimantan (Kaltara) region.

Chief Representative of the Indonesian Consulate in Tawau, Heni Hamidah said the move is essential to fully unlock the economic cooperation potential between the local product markets of both countries in the border area.

“MSME products should be introduced to the market in Kaltara, similar to how Indonesian MSME products are currently being promoted in Tawau through partnerships with supermarket owners.

“Not only can we establish an Indonesian corner in Tawau, but we also envision the possibility of creating a ‘Tawau corner’ or ‘Sabah corner’ in Kaltara, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries,” she said at the opening ceremony of the Indonesia Corner at Sthamin Supermarket Hilltop.

The event was officiated by Sabah Assistant Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryadi Bandy.

Meanwhile, Andu Muhammad Suryadi welcomed the offer and expressed hope that more Sabah products could penetrate the Indonesian market.

“This offer is indeed a positive one, and we can consider it to ensure that Sabah’s products can be widely marketed abroad,” he added.

He said that this offer would be thoroughly looked into, including assessing demand and identifying Sabah products suitable in that area. — Bernama