KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The government is exploring both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for Malaysian and Singaporean companies to be involved in the Johor Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) development.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz shared that the Johor state government has outlined critical proposals for the advancement of the JS-SEZ during a meeting held yesterday, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Key requests included the swift approval of both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for JS-SEZ by the Federal Government, alongside backing for infrastructure developments in Forest City’s Special Financial Zone,” he said.

At the annual announcement of Malaysia’s investment performance for 2023, he mentioned plans to establish a dedicated working group to further explore how the JS-SEZ could harness existing government incentives to attract investments.

In a post on social media platforms yesterday, the prime minister requested the Economy Ministry to coordinate meetings at the working committee level to follow up on several proposals related to the JS-SEZ.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that various programmes and projects to upgrade infrastructure and public facilities were also discussed during the meeting.

The projects include the construction of the Sultanah Aminah 2 hospital and upgrading works for Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex. — Bernama

