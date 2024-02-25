BARCELONA, Feb 25 — The Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC2024) will serve as a platform to support the government’s initiatives aimed at boosting the adoption of 5G technology, particularly among micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said one of his main priorities at the congress is to highlight the achievements of the Madani Government in rolling out 5G which has seen the national coverage reaching 80.2 per cent as of December, with an adoption rate of 29.9 per cent as of last January.

“Last night, we met with Ericsson, and this morning with ZTE. In the days ahead, we anticipate the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between telecommunications companies and equipment providers.

“We will explore opportunities to collaborate with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to enhance the utilisation of 5G among MSMEs,” he told Bernama and RTM when met here.

He is currently in Barcelona to lead the Malaysian delegation at the MWC 2024 and is slated to deliver a keynote address to officiate the Malaysia Pavilion at the congress tomorrow.

MWC 2024, organised by the international body, the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), is the largest annual gathering in the telecommunications industry. Barcelona has been chosen as the host city for the congress, expected to convene over 100,000 telecommunications industry players.

Aside from telecommunications companies, the Malaysia Pavilion, led by MCMC, will feature exhibitions from government agencies like the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Fahmi said that events like MWC showcase a range of new technologies and equipment that could aid in implementing 5G within the country, provided they can be tailored to fit Malaysia’s conditions.

“We acknowledge that numerous new technologies are emerging in the digital era, yet many remain unimplemented. Forums like MWC offer insight into these innovations, but adaptation to Malaysia’s regulatory framework and user acceptance, overseen by MCMC, is crucial,” he said.

Fahmi elaborated that presently, telecommunications firms like ZTE have formed strategic alliances with local universities and DNB to evaluate the advancement of 5G adoption in the country.

“The concern isn’t solely confined to laboratories but extends to real-world applications. This, in my view, is where our primary focus should lie,” Fahmi said.

“What I am currently discussing with these companies pertains to potential new business models facilitating companies in owning and leveraging 5G technology and beyond,” he added. — Bernama