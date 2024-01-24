KULIM, Jan 24 — AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is set to start production at its integrated circuit (IC) substrates manufacturing facility in Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) by the fourth quarter of this year.

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG chief executive officer Andreas Gerstenmayer said the Kulim manufacturing operations will specialise in IC substrates, facilitating connections between silicon dies and printed circuit boards.

The facility marks AT&S’s first production plant in Southeast Asia following its investment of over 1 billion euros (1 euro = RM5.15) in its campus at KHTP, he said at the facility’s opening ceremony today.

The facility was jointly officiated by Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong and State Industry and Investment, Higher Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation committee chairman Haim Hilman Abdullah.

Gerstenmayer said AT&S will not only manufacture high-end IC substrates for high-performance processors at the new facility but also conduct research and development (R&D) activities at this location.

“This creates a win-win situation for both AT&S as well as the Malaysian society as an investment in R&D is an investment in the future of a country,” he said.

AT&S Austria said in a statement that the substantial investment is poised to reshape the economic landscape of Malaysia, generating over 6,000 high-skilled job opportunities,

Meanwhile, in his speech during the ceremony, Liew said the semiconductor industry is of tremendous economic and strategic importance to Malaysia, especially in the current geopolitical environment.

He noted that Malaysia is the world’s sixth-largest semiconductor exporter, holding seven per cent of global market share in the industry.

Liew said the government would like to see the northern region growing rapidly and growing together, in line with the mission outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, specifically on economic inclusivity.

“A strong semiconductor-driven growth in Penang, Kulim in Kedah, Perlis, and northern Perak will help bring forth a national second take-off.

“When we speak of growth, this second economic take-off must also generate quality employment opportunities with good pay for Malaysians,” he said.

According to him, growth is essential for improving the lives of Malaysians and building a strong middle-class society.

“We welcome more high-end investments such as AT&S’, and we would like to see the generation of better-paying jobs for many more Malaysians,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement released today, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chief executive officer Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said AT&S’s advanced IC substrates manufacturing activity will expand the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, solidifying Malaysia’s position as a major production centre for the industry throughout Asia.

“It will also be a catalyst for existing wafer fabrication plants to expand, securing IC substrate materials and opening up new growth areas that will ultimately generate employment,” he said.

The E&E industry assumes a pivotal role in Malaysia’s economy, undergoing a swift transformation towards high-tech, knowledge-intensive and higher-value activities.

For the period of January-September 2023, Malaysia’s E&E industry recorded RM57.4 billion in approved investments with foreign investment making up nearly 98 per cent or RM56.3 billion. — Bernama