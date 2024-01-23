KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd in collaboration with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) today launched the SME X Platform to further support corporate fundraising and business investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The SME X Platform is designed to facilitate fundraising to support SMEs in their growth and business expansion, by connecting them with capital providers such as private equity firms, venture capitalists or other financial institutions seeking to invest in companies with good financial standing and growth potential.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said as a multi-asset exchange, it is constantly looking at innovations to grow the market, and better serve stakeholders’ needs by employing data and technology.

The launch of the SME X Platform supports a key imperative of the exchange to help companies raise funds for growth expansion, he said.

Advertisement

“With the platform, we are helping to narrow the gap between quality companies with the need to raise funds, and parties with capital to deploy in the form of equity through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), debt fundraising through Bursa Malaysia RAM Capital Sdn Bhd, as well as private entities, venture capitals, and other financial institutions,” he said at the launch of SME X Platform here, today.

The SME X Platform ensues from the memorandum of understanding signed between Bursa Malaysia and SSM at end-2022, which among others was to enhance data analytics for strategic business decisions in line with the National Data Sharing Policy (NDSP). — Bernama

Advertisement