KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Betamek Bhd continues to operate its business as usual despite its managing director (MD), Mirzan Mahathir, being called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist with a probe.

“We wish to announce that the said investigation is unrelated to Betamek. As such, Betamek operates its business as usual without any interruption on our production and delivery of Betamek’s products to our customers,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Betamek provides one-stop electronic manufacturing services solutions to automotive makers.

According to the company’s 2023 annual report, Mirzan is a substantial shareholder of Betamek with deemed interest of 72.03 per cent through his direct shareholding in Iskandar Holdings Sdn Bhd.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said it has served Mirzan a notice under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009, requiring him to declare all movable and immovable assets in his possession.

The assets, whether within or outside the country, must be declared within 30 days from the date of the notice, the agency added. — Bernama

