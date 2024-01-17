KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has signed an agreement with Alstom Transport Systems (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and a joint venture (JV) consisting of IJM Construction Sdn Bhd and Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd (IJMC-Pestech JV) to complete the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) aerotrain replacement project by the first quarter of 2025 (1Q 2025).

In a statement today, the airport operator said that under this new agreement, Alstom, the new aerotrain’s original equipment manufacturer, would serve as the project coordination lead and be responsible for the coordination works to recommence the project and deliver three new trains and two lines by 1Q 2025.

“In making this decision, MAHB’s board considered two key focus areas, namely keeping to the agreed fit-for-purpose technology and ensuring the project can meet the original timeline for the operations of both lines,” it said.

Advertisement

MAHB said Alstom’s involvement would provide a layer of assurance to the project, given the company’s successful track record in similar ventures.

“Notable examples include automated people mover installations at global airports such as the Los Angeles International Airport, Dubai International Airport, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Munich International Airport,” it said.

In assuming the role of leading the project management and coordination, Alstom was given the prerogative to select its partners for works outside their scope.

Advertisement

“In this regard, Alstom has selected to work with IJM Construction and Pestech Technology for work scopes involving civil engineering and train power supply components, among others.

“Alstom will handle the majority of the scope of work in the project,” it said.

MAHB said that to ensure project continuity and adherence to the original timeline, this new contract with Alstom, excluding operation and maintenance, is expected to incur a cost increase capped at 15 per cent, bringing the project cost to RM456.1 million.

“This increase is attributed to interest holding costs, foreign exchange considerations, remobilisation expenses, as well as project coordination fees to Alstom,” it added. — Bernama