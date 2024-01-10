SEPANG, Jan 10 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today unveiled the new uniform for frontliners of its ground-handling arm, AeroDarat Services (ADS), which embraces modernity into its design while maintaining tributes to the cultural roots of Malaysia.

Group managing director of MAG, Datuk Izham Ismail said the new ADS ground uniform symbolises their commitment to professionalism and equality, while also appreciating the country’s vibrance and culture with the inclusion of the songket motif embedded in the design.

He said the newly introduced ground uniform seamlessly combines style and practicality with a focus on diversity to suit ADS’s role in serving a range of aviation services for all airlines under MAG, as well as foreign carriers flying into domestic airports in Malaysia.

The uniform collection encompasses a tailored three-piece suit, with skirt or trouser options for women.

“It is also a celebration of our internal talents, as the uniform was specially designed by the creative young minds in MAG,” he said at the unveiling of the new ground uniform graced by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here.

Besides the new uniform, MAG also unveiled its first ground staff handbag and clutch bag which are repurposed from the previous Kebaya uniforms. — Bernama

