KUALA LUMPUR, January 15 — Budget airline Batik Air and parent company Lion Air Group are working to make Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) a central hub for umrah travel.

Umrah is a pilgrimage for Muslims to visit the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca to renew their faith, pray, and seek forgiveness.

The airline companies are engaging travel agents from Malaysia and Indonesia with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia.

The collaboration was officiated at the Batik Air Engagement Event with Tour Operators last Thursday.

The event was attended by 100 tour operators from Indonesia and Malaysia who specialise in umrah pilgrimage journeys.

Batik Air Group Strategy Director Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said that demand for umrah travel has risen after introducing a non-stop service between Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah on August 15, 2023.

“This surge underscores Batik Air’s steadfast commitment to addressing the increasing demand and delivering exceptional service to Muslim passengers in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Looking ahead, our vision extends beyond individual flights, as we plan to integrate Batik Air’s Jeddah services with feeder services from Lion Air Group affiliate airlines, reinforcing our commitment to seamless travel experiences.”

He added that Batik Air’s decision aligns with the rise of travel interest to Jeddah, saying that the airline will ‘contribute and sustain’ the influx of flights.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan conveyed his thanks to Batik Air for bringing together travel companies between Malaysia and Indonesia in a historic collaboration.

“I am confident that this initiative will position Malaysia as a transit point for pilgrims from the South-east Asian region, including Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, and Japan, who want to perform Umrah in the holy city,” Khairul said.

He hoped this will strengthen the tourism and cultural exchange between Malaysia and Indonesia and would make KLIA and Malaysia a prime umrah hub.