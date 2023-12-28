KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) recent Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) to Jakarta, Indonesia, in collaboration with Invest Selangor Bhd, has generated total sales of RM334 million.

In a statement, Matrade said the mission, held from December 18-21, 2023, sought to gather first-hand insights on potential business opportunities and collaborations related to the development of the construction industry in Indonesia, particularly Ibu Kota Nusantara, the new national capital.

A total of 23 companies from various construction and related services such as infrastructure, architecture, quantity surveying, power generation, renewable energy and water treatment took part in the EAM.

Trade Commissioner of Matrade Jakarta Suresh R Palasanthiran said given the vast opportunities in Indonesia, potential development projects to be explored include construction, tolled highways, clean water and sanitation, engineering services, power stations, energy, clean water and telecommunications.

Advertisement

“The business networking session serves as a platform for companies to interact and gather information on potential project opportunities as well as to build strategic partnerships with their Indonesian counterparts.

“There were 93 business meetings attended by key construction industry players such as PT. Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT. Adhi Karya (Persero)Tbk and PT. Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero) Tbk,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Kamal Zulkarnain from Arkitek Mustapha Kamal said the assemblage of the business fraternity of the construction industry augurs well for Malaysian players in Indonesia as many have participated in the business-to-business (B2B) sessions.

Advertisement

“We have managed to create new counterparts as well as strengthened existing collaborations, and we have also signed a new memorandum of understanding with an eminent Indonesian architectural firm,” said Mustapha Kamal.

In 2022, Malaysia’s construction services exports amounted to RM6.1 billion, with imports valued at RM4.8 billion.

According to Matrade, the strengths of the Malaysian construction sector can be attributed to the capabilities of Malaysian construction companies in successfully executing projects, namely the construction of buildings, roads and highways, railways, bridges and airports, water treatment and power plants, among others. — Bernama