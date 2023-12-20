JAKARTA, Dec 20 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) latest export acceleration mission to Indonesia has garnered a positive response from the republic’s industry players.

Matrade trade commissioner, Jakarta, Suresh Kumar R Palasanthiran, said that 43 Indonesian construction companies have registered for business-to-business (B2B) meetings with their Malaysian counterparts.

The Malaysian delegation, on the four-day mission ending tomorrow, includes representatives from Matrade, the Works Ministry, and Invest Selangor Bhd, featuring 24 companies and government departments with 45 representatives.

The mission’s objective is to explore potential business prospects through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with a focus on projects in Indonesia’s planned new capital, Nusantara, and other infrastructure initiatives across various provinces.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response from Indonesian companies so far. We hope to achieve something concrete, such as a government housing or a rail infrastructure project.

“We’re optimistic that by the end of this mission, there will be something positive that can be reported,” he told reporters at the sideline of the mission event.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar said the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda has become a significant framework for evaluating and reporting on the sustainability and ethical impact of a business or industry.

He said, therefore, that ESG implementation in the construction sector is crucial because the construction industry is the catalyst for any country’s physical and economic development.

Through the various networking opportunities arranged, Suresh said Malaysian companies could form strategic partnerships with Indonesian counterparts to enter the country’s construction industry, which is worth 333 trillion rupiah in 2023.

“In September, Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara demonstrated dedication in a mission to Malaysia, and today we emphasised seriousness by bringing Malaysian companies to Jakarta,” he said.

Suresh Kumar invited Indonesian agencies and companies to explore partnerships and alliances with Malaysian counterparts, leveraging each other’s core competencies.

“The Malaysian construction sector excels in various areas due to the capabilities of these companies, such as building construction, infrastructure development, water treatment, power plant projects, architecture, property, engineering services, and electronics,” he added. — Bernama