KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has secured a total of RM29.6 billion in potential investment and RM2.8 billion in potential exports from two investment missions to Japan since June this year.

In a statement today, Miti said it achieved RM6.6 billion of potential foreign direct investment (FDI) and RM700 million of potential exports via its recent trade and investment mission to Japan.

“Facilitated by Miti’s agencies, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), this mission was held concurrently with the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit where Malaysia’s delegation was led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Miti and its agencies also arranged for a round table meeting between the prime minister and 25 Japanese captains of industry as well as one-to-one meetings with ROHM Wako, NEC Corporation and Mitsui & Co Ltd,” it said.

It said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz also conducted one-to-one meetings with Miyoshi Oil and Fat Co Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Nichicon Corporation and Itochu Corporation.

“What is equally important is that many of these new investments are from our target sectors, including renewable energy, electrical and electronics, chemical and digital economy, in line with our New Industrial Master Plan’s (NIMP2030) missions and intended outcomes.

“We attract investments that will support our missions to embrace technology and digitalisation to drive innovation, enhance productivity and create new opportunities for economic growth as well as decarbonise the manufacturing sector,” the minister said.

He said Miti is also determined to ensure these investments are realised quickly to bring about more opportunities for the country’s small and medium enterprises and better-paying jobs for Malaysians.

“To that end, various investment approvals, at the federal and state levels, have been expedited through the Investment and Trade Action Coordination Committee (ITACC), and the Investment Coordination Committee Meeting (ICCM),” Tengku Zafrul added. — Bernama