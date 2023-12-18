KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is set to spearhead an initiative aimed at promoting construction and related companies via an Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) to Indonesia, scheduled from December 18-21, 2023.

In a statement today, it said the Malaysian delegation will comprise representatives from Matrade, Kementerian Kerja Raya (KKR), Invest Selangor, 24 companies and other government departments this year.

Matrade said the Malaysian delegation will offer services in areas such as construction, architecture, property projects, engineering, electronics, and infrastructure, with the mission strategically aimed at project creation, development, implementation, and sustainability.

The four-day mission, it noted, will feature a few series of programmes with the Public Works and Housing Indonesia Ministry, Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara, Dinas Penanaman Modal dan Pelayanan Terpadu Satu Pintu Kalimantan Utara, Badan Pengusahaan Kawasan Perdagangan Bebas dan Pelabuhan Bebas Batam, Nusantara Global, Himpunan Pengusaha Muda Indonesia.

Matrade will also organise various presentations, pitching sessions and pre-arranged business meetings with potential partners to promote and enhance Malaysian exports of construction and related services to Indonesia, it noted.

Deputy chief executive officer Sharimahton Mat Saleh said Indonesia’s construction industry is estimated to reach Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 333 trillion in 2023.

“This includes 47 per cent in the civil sector and 53 per cent in the building sector,” she said.

“The Indonesian government is committed to increase investment in the infrastructure sector. Matrade has organised flagship events and programmes dedicated to accelerate Malaysia’s exports of products and services to Indonesia.

“This ongoing initiative underscores Matrade’s commitment to assist Malaysian companies in securing potential business prospects through strategic partnerships or joint ventures.

“Notably, this effort will focus on the emerging opportunities presented by Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara in Kalimantan,” she said.

Malaysia’s total exports of construction services were valued at RM6.1 billion and imports at RM4.8 billion against overall export services of RM140.3 billion in 2022.

Malaysia’s construction sector strengths are due to its companies’ capabilities to implement projects, which include the construction of buildings, roads and highways, railways, bridges and airports, water treatment and power plants; steel structure fabrication and mixed development projects including housing, hotels, leisure and luxury residences, building maintenance, including for high-rise towers. — Bernama