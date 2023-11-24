KOTA BARU, Nov 24 — A total of 1,372 traders in Kelantan have registered under the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (REDI) programme so far, the Domestic Trade and Cost Of Living Ministry (KPDN) said.

Its Kelantan director Azman Ismail said the REDI, launched nationwide, aims to play a key role in framing and strengthening the retail sector.

It seeks to expedite the digital transformation of the sector to ensure petty traders can compete in line with the latest technological advancements such as moving towards a cashless society.

“For today only, 64 night market traders and eight small and medium enterprise (SME) traders in Tunjong have registered under the Buy Malaysian Goods campaign, strengthening the cashless payments initiative.

“Surveys in the area revealed that nearly 80 per cent of traders have started using QR Code payment systems,” he told newsmen after launching the programme in Tunjong here today.

At the event, KPDN also gave out RM20,000 in the form of Touch ‘n Go e-Wallets to 1,000 visitors. — Bernama

