KOTA BARU, Nov 22 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Kelantan branch has appointed 143 mini-stockholders involving 14 parliamentary and 45 state constituencies statewide to ensure sufficient supply of essentials during floods.

Its director Azman Ismail said that of the total, 79 are retail premises (DDR), 52 main wholesalers (DDW) and 12 diesel and petrol premises.

“To implement the flood contingency plan, KPDN has appointed the distribution chain of wholesalers and supermarkets to add and store scheduled controlled goods by 30 per cent, more than the existing storage limit in the scheduled controlled goods licence (CSA) until the end of the flood season which is expected in March 2024.

“The appointment was made based on the position as a CSA licence holder, the location as well as the capacity of the controlled goods business and the basic requirements which are being carried out,” he said.

He said this to reporters after monitoring the distribution chain of basic necessities in the face of the North-east Monsoon natural disaster in Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

He added that mini-stockholders must always ensure that the 26 basic necessities listed such as sugar, rice and cooking oil are always sufficient and be prepared to receive instructions from time to time from the KPDN to channel food supply aid to the government through the designated agency.

“Cooperation and coordination between KPDN and mini-stockholders will always be improved to ensure supplies are always available and sufficient during floods.

“We will also ensure that there is no incident of hiding basic necessities by retailers and wholesalers because 127 KPDN enforcement officers are always monitoring from time to time,” he said. — Bernama