KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar today on mild profit-taking on the local currency in light of the sharp appreciation recently, said an analyst.

At 9.20am, the ringgit was traded lower at 4.69600/7015 against the greenback from Wednesday’s close of 4.6695/6755.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist and social finance head Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said that on the external front, the US data continues to suggest that the economy is cooling with retail sales falling 0.1 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) in October, the first decline since March.

Despite that, the short-term rates were higher with the two-year US Treasury yield rising eight basis points to 4.91 per cent as markets are still wary on the future path of Fed Fund Rate.

Besides, Japan’s third quarter (3Q) 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), justifying the move by the Bank of Japan to maintain its ultra loose monetary policy. The European Consumer Price Index (CPI) steadily moderated to 4.0 per cent year-on-year in October from 4.9 per cent previously, implying the European Central Bank rates are also nearing its peak.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower versus a basket of major currencies.

It slightly weakened against the Japanese yen to 3.1058/1097 from 3.1049/1091 at Wednesday’s close, down against the euro to 5.0933/0992 from 5.0699/0734 previously, and fell vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.8268/8336 from 5.8187/8261.

The local currency also traded lower against other Asean currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.4757/4800 from 3.4615/4662 on Wednesday and was lower against the Philippine peso at 8.40/8.42 from 8.36/8.38 previously.

The ringgit dropped against the Thai baht to 13.1799/2005 from 13.1713/1935

yesterday and declined vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah to 302.2/302.8 from 300.5/301.1. — Bernama