KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session firmer, with gains almost across all sectors after the latest print showed that the United States’ (US) inflation is on a downward trajectory, boosting bets for possible interest rate cuts by May.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) bagged 9.0 points to 1,460.72 compared to Tuesday’s closing of 1,451.72.

The index opened 1.89 points higher at 1,453.61 and subsequently moved to as high as 1,462.04.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 496 to 354, while 446 counters were unchanged, 1,084 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.54 billion units valued at RM1.04 billion.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came in lower than expected at 3.2 per cent in October versus consensus estimates of 3.3 per cent, suggesting that the US Federal Reserve has delivered its mandate to bring down inflation. Therefore, the prevailing Federal Funds Rate has neared its peak level.

Regionally, rallies can be seen across markets with the Hang Seng Index gaining 2.83 per cent to 17,888.41, Nikkei rising 2.33 per cent to 33,458.75, and the Straits Times Index inched up 0.50 per cent to 3,120.19.

Back home, a trader said profit-taking activities may emerge after two consecutive days of gains.

Among the heavyweights, Mr D.I.Y, Petronas Chemicals and Dialog rose six sen to RM1.58, RM7.33 and RM2.17, respectively.

CIMB perked five sen to RM5.78, MISC increased 10 sen to RM7.32 and Petronas Gas was 18 sen stronger at RM17.16.

Of the actives, Hong Seng eased half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, newly listed Plytec dropped two sen to 33 sen, and Widad was flat at 46 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 65.87 points to 10,795.46, the FBMT 100 Index went up 64.80 points to 10,456.92, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 71.50 points to 11,014.93, the FBM 70 Index gained 90.02 points to 14,268.43, and the FBM ACE Index increased 11.66 points to 5,128.08.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index widened 51.85 points to 16,373.50, the Plantation Index advanced 31.04 points to 6,984.08, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.99 of-a-point to 174.23, and the Energy Index expanded 3.70 points to 861.15. — Bernama