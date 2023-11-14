KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM39.66 billion from RM31.51 billion this morning, while the liquidity of Islamic funds fell to RM21.71 billion from RM23.60 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

It had also announced the impending issuance of a RM2.5 billion Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic (BNIBI) tender on Nov 16 as well as the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM40 billion conventional money market tender and a RM21.70 billion murabahah money market tender, both for four-day monies.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Nov 10. — Bernama

