KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― Bursa Malaysia's barometer index stayed higher at mid-afternoon but the market breadth turned mixed as selling emerged among the lower liners.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) bagged 6.69 points to 1,451.87 compared to last Friday’s closing of 1,445.18.

The index opened 0.28 of-a-point easier at 1,444.90.

On the broader market, losers edged past gainers 436 to 427, while 414 counters were unchanged, 1,102 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.2 billion units valued at RM1.03 billion.

Bursa heavyweights CelcomDigi and Press Metal gained five sen to RM4.30 and RM4.89, respectively, while Public Bank rose two sen to RM4.18, Petronas Chemicals was up seven sen to RM7.26 and Genting jumped 13 sen to RM4.28.

Of the actives, Hong Seng and Widad added half-a-sen sen to 5.0 sen and 46 sen, respectively, while Fitters was down half-a-sen to 5.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 39.26 points higher at 10,730.73, the FBMT 100 Index went up 41.24 points to 10,394.83, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 39.37 points to 10,936.54, the FBM 70 Index gained 27.39 points to 14,189.32 and the FBM ACE Index decreased 3.81 points to 5,128.84.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased by 42.95 points to 16,339.02, the Plantation Index was up 35.26 points to 6,957.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.60 of-a-point to 173.00, and the Energy Index advanced 2.35 points to 861.69. ― Bernama