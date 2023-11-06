KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — AMMB Holdings Bhd has appointed Jamie Ling as its group chief executive officer (CEO) and AmBank (M) Bhd’s CEO succeeding Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir effective Nov 23, 2023.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said Ling served as the group chief financial officer from 2017, where he manages full spectrum of AmBank Group’s finance, overseeing the group’s financial strategy and implementation.

“The board believes that Ling’s broad and extensive experience in the banking industry coupled with his strong leadership skill and vision, will further strengthen AmBank’s position in the industry and propel the bank to greater heights,” it said.

According to the bank’s statement, Ling’s in-depth commercial and financial experience covers key roles held in treasury, finance, risk management and sales in international banking institutions.

It said his comprehensive career portfolio transcends corporate, investment and retail banking, treasury, risk management and financial management.

In a separate statement, AMMB Holdings also announced Sulaiman’s retirement as its group CEO and AmBank (M) Bhd CEO on Nov 22, 2023 after reaching the company’s retirement age of 60 in January this year.

“I had the privilege of knowing Sulaiman since the time he first started his banking career at Bank of Commerce in 1987. I can attest to his considerable and wide experience over more than 35 years culminating in leading the AmBank Group.

“This is certainly a significant value he will bring to wherever he decides to offer his service next,” said AMMB Holdings chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof.

Sulaiman has led the banking group for eight years and has during his tenure at the group proficiently steered the company through some of its most demanding challenges, according to the statement. — Bernama