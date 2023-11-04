YANGON, Nov 4 — Myanmar’s Ministry of Labour has temporarily revoked the licences of 10 overseas employment agencies, the state media reported.

The licences of the involved overseas employment agencies will be suspended for six months to one year, Xinhua quoted the state-run daily The Global New Light of Myanmar report yesterday, citing the Ministry of Labour.

“The licences were revoked as they failed to comply with the country’s existing labour laws and rules,” an official from the ministry, told Xinhua yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Myanmar workers have been sent to work in over 90 countries since 1990. — Bernama-Xinhua