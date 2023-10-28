JASIN, Oct 28 — Industry players in the manufacturing sector in Melaka have been urged to be more proactive in adopting green technology as part of efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said this is because green manufacturing practices promote the use of cleaner technology and production for every product.

“This is in line with Melaka’s vision to be a smart and green city and our target of reducing the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 45 per cent,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level National Environment Day 2023 celebration at Politeknik Merlimau here today.

Also present were Melaka Environment Department director Rosli Mustafa and Melaka Green Technology Corporation chief executive officer Ismail Hashim.

Meanwhile, Rais expressed hope that the approval process for the construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant or incinerator at the Sungai Udang sanitary landfill would be expedited as the existing disposal site is nearing full capacity. — Bernama

