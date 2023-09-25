PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — Malaysia has secured over RM37.4 billion in investment commitments in the digital technology sector as of August 2023, promising the creation of at least 15,895 high-value jobs, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that this remarkable achievement reflects foreign investors’ confidence in Malaysia Digital (MD), the national strategic initiative driving the digital economy.

“Just recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding worth a total of RM19.84 billion between Malaysian and Chinese companies, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as an attractive destination for investments,” he said when officiating the Malaysia Digital Expo (MDX) 2023 here today.

Led by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the MDX 2023 is a key initiative under MD which aims to position Malaysia as a leading digital nation in the Asean region.

“It provides a platform for local and international companies to collaborate and explore new opportunities in the digital economy, and showcase Malaysia’s digital assets to attract high-value digital investments,” MDEC said in a statement today.

Starting today until Nov 8, 2023, the MDX 2023 will feature a series of events to be held nationwide, including conferences, workshops, exhibitions and networking sessions, culminating in the prestigious MDX grand finale and exclusive industry awards dinner.

The event is expected to attract over 150,000 participants from around the world, including investors, entrepreneurs, technology start-ups, trade associations, policymakers and digital professionals

The MDX 2023 is supported by auxiliary events such as Malaysia Digital Content Festival 2023, Malaysia-Japan Digital Exchange, World Congress Information Technology on Innovation and Technology 2023, Malaysia Cloud and Datacentre Convention 2023 and the #mydigitalmaker Fair 2023 Finale.

The list of events includes the Smart Melaka International Conference and Expo (SMIX) 2023, the United Kingdom (UK) Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Conference 2023 and the 7th Selangor International Business Summit 2023.

This year’s line-up of renowned speakers and industry captains are Ricky Kapur, Zoom’s APAC head; Melvin Ooi, YTL-SEA Digital Bank chief executive officer (CEO); Eric Chang, Carsome co-founder and group CEO; Dr Raymond Choy, Doc2U co-founder and CEO; Hiroyuki Kato, director of Japan Peppol Authority, Government of Japan; and Zack Kass, GTM head at OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

Those who wish for more information on MDX 2023 may visit www.mdec.my/mdx. — Bernama