RAWANG, Oct 17 — World’s leading photovoltaic panel manufacturer LONGi Malaysia Sdn Bhd has today launched its 140-acres RM1.8 billion Serendah Module Plant, a testament to Malaysia’s supportive environment for sustainable renewable energy growth.

In the launching event graced by state and corporate officials, deputy Secretary General (Investment) at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Malaysia (Miti) Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil said Malaysia remained steadfast it its mission to establish itself as a dominant global nexus for trade and industry.

Deputy Secretary General (Investment) at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Malaysia Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil delivers a speech during the launch of LONGi Malaysia’s Serendah Module Plant in Rawang October 17, 2023.

“We endeavour to nurture an environment that champions innovation, prioritises sustainable growth and celebrate technological prowess.

Advertisement

“LONGi reiterates its confidence in the boundless potentials of what our nation has to offer,” she said in her speech on behalf of MITI minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz who was absent.

Also present was Selangor state executive council member Ng Sze Han and LONGi vice president Li Wenxue.

LONGi vice president Li Wenxue delivers a speech during the launch of LONGi Malaysia’s Serendah Module Plant in Rawang October 17, 2023.

Advertisement

Founded in 2000, Shanghai Stock Exchange listed LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd as the world’s largest manufacturer of monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Following today’s launching, LONGi’s 140 acre of land at the UMW High Value Manufacturing Park is set to boast four production factories with a workforce of over 2000 locally employed Malaysians by March 2024.

LONGi vice president of International Manufacturing Centre Sii Jing Ngieng (right) speaks during a press conference in Rawang October 17, 2023.

LONGi vice president of International Manufacturing Centre Sii Jing Ngieng said Malaysia was a preferred investment destination since locals are multilingual which made communications and talent search much easier.

Sii also said Malaysia’s existing renewable energy such as hydroelectricity and green policies are aligned to the company’s goals when the company’s first overseas production base was set up in Kuching, Sarawak back in 2016.

Solar panels are displayed during the launching of LONGi Malaysia Serendah Module Plant at LONGi Malaysia in Serendah High Value Industrial Town, Rawang October 17, 2023.

He also said support towards the company’s establishment was also spurred by corporate friendly government policies which had allowed the company to build up its facilities within a year after the land purchase in Serendah was finalised in August last year.