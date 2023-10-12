KUCHING, Oct 12 — Sama Jaya High-Tech Park here has attracted more than RM14 billion worth of investments and created many economic spinoffs since its establishment, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the park currently has created 15,000 employment opportunities, of which 98 per cent are filled by locals.

Advertisement

“Last year alone, Sama Jaya generated a total of RM758 million in wages for the workers and generated RM8.9 billion worth of exports,” he said at the opening of the new factory of Taiyo Yuden (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd

The premier said, apart from Taiyo Yuden, Sama Jaya is also home to several major multinational corporations such as X-FAB (semiconductor), Western Digital (glass and aluminium substrates) LONGi (solar ingots, wafers, cells and modules) and Lotte EM (copper foil used in batteries for electric vehicle).

Advertisement

He said these corporations are also expanding to cater to the needs of the global market, adding that they have a network of supporting industries that have formed a cluster here at the park.

He said the state government welcomes more companies in their value chain to set up in Sarawak to support their operations.

Abang Johari said the state Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment is planning to develop the Kuching High-Tech Park in phases, with an area of 738.6 hectares located at the boundary of the Kuching and Samarahan Divisions.

Advertisement

He said the project is to meet the increasing demand from investors and attract more foreign direct investment, especially in the electronic and electrical sectors.

He added the project is expected to be fully completed by 2030, creating more business and employment opportunities for the locals.

On Taiyo Yuden, Abang Johari said he was informed that it has invested over RM3 billion in its Sarawak operations.

“Currently, it is the largest employer in Sama Jaya, hiring 4,800 personnel, with almost all of them locals, except for the top management,” he said, adding that 616 (12.8 per cent) of Taiyo Yuden’s total workforce is made up of degree and diploma holders.

He said that Taiyo Yuden’s new two-storey factory building, situated on a 29-hectare site, is to meet the growing market demand for multi-layered ceramic capacitors in response to the advancement of technologies for automobiles with more electrical and electronic controlled components, communications infrastructures such as serves and base nation communication devices, 5G smartphones and other markets.