KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has reiterated its commitment to install more electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs at its petrol stations nationwide, with the number depending on demand and the number of EVs hitting the road over the year.

Its chief operating officer Khalil Muri said that to date, there are 25 EV charging hubs at its petrol stations, mainly along the East Coast Expressway and North-South Expressway.

“Most EV owners will charge their car at home and only use the charging hubs at petrol stations or shopping malls for long-distance driving.

“So we will be looking at the balance between charging at the three premises alongside the number of EVs in Malaysia to equip more EV charging hubs at the petrol stations,” he said after launching the New Cardless Mesra Rewards Loyalty Programme here today.

Petronas Dagangan launched its new cardless Mesra Rewards loyalty programme today, which offers greater convenience for customers to earn up to 3X Mesra points, including free fuel redemption and many more exciting rewards.

Khalil said customers can now easily earn and redeem Mesra points at their fingertips by simply keying in their mobile number at the fuel pump before refuelling or making in-store purchases at Kedai Mesra outlets.

Customers who have downloaded and registered the Setel app can also earn Mesra points for their Kedai Mesra purchases. — Bernama