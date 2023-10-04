KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Local automobile service provider Lim Tayar has announced today that it will partner with fuel company Shell Malaysia to operate five service centres nationwide.

Lim Tayar said it aims to expand its operation of the Shell Helix Service Centres to 30 centres nationwide by 2025, with an aim to provide accessible quality services to more Malaysians.

Clement Lim, (right) Joint Managing Director of Lim Tayar's parent CKL Group of Companies and Seow Lee Ming, General Manager of Shell Mobility, Malaysia after signing the partnership agreement.

Clement Lim, Joint Managing Director of Lim Tayar's parent CKL Group of Companies said the partnerships have been part of the DNA of the brand.

"This partnership with Shell has solidified the status of Lim Tayar being able to constantly evolve and stay relevant to our customers.

"Customers can now have the convenience to purchase a wide selection of tyres in addition to the Shell lubricants at these stores," said Lim in a statement.

The collaboration will enable car owners to get their vehicles serviced using only genuine, high-quality parts and Shell engine lubricants.

It also offered a team of professionals who have undergone rigorous training and certification of at least Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM Level 3), to ensure that maintenance adheres to the highest standard of quality.

The comprehensive services it offers to customers include a complimentary 17-point vehicle inspection.

"At Shell, we are constantly looking at ways to expand our range of services to bring more value to our customers. The collaboration was forged as we see a huge potential to give customers better and higher quality car maintenance services and other vehicle needs at Shell,” said Seow Lee Ming, General Manager of Shell Mobility, Malaysia in the same statement.

"We are committed to serving more customers in the Klang Valley and soon expanding nationwide. Our goal is to expand our footprint to total of 30 Lim Tayar-operated Shell Helix Service Centres by 2025, ensuring quality services are accessible to more Malaysians”.

The five Lim Tayar-operate centres already open are all in the Klang Valley: Shell Bangi 1, Shell Jalan 222 Petaling Jaya, Shell Jalan Cheras BT 12 1/2, Shell Jalan Cheras Batu 4 and Shell Bandar Sri Damansara 3.

By the end of this year, five more centres will open in Jalan Gasing Petaling Jaya, SH Persiaran Sultan Ibrahim, Shell Shah Alam Seksyen 16, Shell Jalan Ampang KL Bound and Shell Salak South.