CYBERJAYA, Sept 9 — Technology hub developer Cyberview Sdn Bhd (Cyberview) has finalised its deal with United States-based data centre provider, EdgeConneX to set up a data centre campus in Cyberjaya, with a capacity of over 200 megawatts (MW).

Earlier this month, EdgeConneX inked a sales and purchase agreement with Cyberview to acquire an enterprise lot measuring approximately 12.14 hectares for the development of the data centre campus, which will offer scalable capacity and power to meet a wide range of customers’ needs in the future.

Cyberview chief executive officer Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad said EdgeConneX’s investment was a significant achievement and positioned Cyberjaya as a prime destination for hyperscale data centre providers.

“Our commitment to fostering innovation, combined with Malaysia’s growing digital economy, will further increase the demand for data centres to be based in our city.

“We also estimate technology investments of RM35 billion over the next five to 10 years, which aligns with Cyberjaya’s position as the preferred technology investment location,” he said in a statement released in conjunction with the closing ceremony of InnoEx at RekaScape, here today.

During the event, Kamarul Ariffin and EdgeConneX chief executive officer and co-founder, Randy Brouckman exchanged the agreement document, witnessed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Brouckman said the new campus will provide the necessary capacity and innovation for businesses in the tech hub to grow, meeting the increasing needs of hyperscaler and enterprise customers.

“The campus is also expected to create various job opportunities across the construction, management, functional and operational roles in the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cyberview chairman Datuk Romli Ishak said the Cyberview team has been focusing on ensuring that Cyberjaya remains a preferred technology investment destination, both locally and internationally.

In his speech during the InnoEx closing ceremony, he noted that many hyperscale data centres have expressed their interest in Cyberjaya; further strengthening the team’s confidence that the city is becoming a preferred investment destination.

“At the same time, efforts are being made to advance three technology clusters, namely smart mobility, smart healthcare and creative digital, which are very important to ensure the continuous development of the technology ecosystem in Cyberjaya,” he said.

Held from September 6-9, InnoEx brought together industry pioneers, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, technology enthusiasts and the community for a remarkable exploration of the best of innovative technology being developed in Cyberjaya. — Bernama