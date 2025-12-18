MUNICH, Dec 18 — German industrial group Siemens has secured a major contract to supply high-speed trains to Vietnam, despite China's dominance in the South-east Asian market, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Siemens announced yesterday that its train division, Siemens Mobility, would work with Vietnamese firm Vinspeed to build a high-speed network in the South-east Asian country.

The contract includes the delivery of Velaro Novo trains as well as parts for the rail network, including control and safety technology, the company said. The order volume was not disclosed.

The Velaro Novo trains have reached speeds of more than 400 kilometres per hour during testing and are expected to consume around 30 per cent less energy than previous models, according to Siemens.

China has been highly engaged in the South-east Asian market for several years, and originally developed high-speed trains in cooperation with Siemens and other European and Japanese companies. — Bernama-dpa