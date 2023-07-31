BUTTERWORTH, July 31 — Penang has attracted RM200 billion in investments in the 15 years since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the state government in 2008, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He expressed optimism that Penang would continue to achieve good growth under the current state government’s leadership which offers the necessary stability to secure more investors.

“I believe the state government’s leadership will bring the stability needed to attract more investors and create positive spillovers. I am optimistic the state will achieve better growth.

“Investors want to see the whole ecosystem and supply chains, which are important. There are multiple supply chains here, especially in sectors such as medical devices and electrical and electronics,” he told reporters after a walkabout session at the Taman Chai Leng market here today.

Tengku Zafrul said that since yesterday, he has visited various industrial areas in Penang, especially Perai, which have the potential of contributing to the state’s economy and providing job opportunities for the locals.

Noting that the Perai Industrial Area is a large and important area with many multinational companies, the minister said that given a stronger focus on the area, especially the various industries, it will also create spillovers for the residents there.

According to him, the Perai Industrial Area will also benefit from the RM100 million allocation to improve industrial zone infrastructure nationwide provided under the Madani Economy framework which was announced recently by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama