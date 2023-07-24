KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — JAG Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Jaring Metal Industries Sdn Bhd (JMI) will provide total waste management services to Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd for RM50 million per year for three years.

JAG said JMI and Infineon have inked an agreement with JMI to manage all types of waste or by-products generated from Infineon’s production activities, including scheduled waste such as electrical and electronic waste, process-related waste and maintenance-related waste, non-scheduled waste and critical scrap.

The principal activity of Infineon is manufacturing and sale of semiconductors.

The agreement will commence from August 1, 2023, a filing with Bursa Malaysia said today.

JAG said the agreement is expected to contribute positively to the group’s overall earnings. — Bernama