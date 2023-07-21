MELAKA, July 21 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is building a RM23 million chicken farm in Felda Tun Ghafar Bukit Senggeh, Jasin which will create jobs for youths in the area.

Asahan assemblyman Fairul Nizam Roslan said the project involving eight double-storey closed chicken coops started in May and is expected to be completed in August next year.

“Built on an eight-hectare site, the chicken farm will be able to raise up to 580,000 chicks per production cycle.

“The project will also provide employment for 20 to 30 settlers in the area involved and I hope priority will be given to the settlers’ children to work there,” Fairul Nizam, who is also State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman told Bernama when contacted here.

Meanwhile, Felda Agriculture and Livestock Development Department director Hasrin Ismail said it was appropriate to locate the broiler breeding project in the vast Felda Tun Ghafar Bukit Senggeh which is close to four Felda areas with a population of 1,330 settlers.

He said the project is expected to contribute as much as 0.1 per cent or 3.48 million chickens per year to address food security in the country’s chicken meat production sector.

“Felda also expects a net return of RM4.6 million per year with a profit sharing plan where the settlers involved will be able to receive an annual dividend of RM1,000 per year,” he said.

Commenting on its impact to the environment, Hasrin said in managing the chicken farm, Felda would have to deal with two main issues, namely odour pollution and the presence of flies.

He said the closed chicken coops will be able reduce odour pollution and the farm site is about one kilometre away from the housing areas.

“Chicken droppings are the cause of fly infestation and we have taken all the necessary measures to avoid the problem since it is also stipulated in the conditions for the construction of chicken farms by the local authority (PBT),” he said.

Meanwhile, Felda Tun Ghafar Bukit Senggeh, Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairman Amirrudin Hussin, 43, hopes that the settlers’ children will be given the privilege to work at the farm when it is completed.

Currently, he said most of the youngsters leave the village to seek employment in Jasin, Ayer Keroh and as far as Tangkak, Johor.

“Only a few of them choose to work on the oil palm estate which have been passed down from their parents, as many are not willing to work in tough conditions.

“As such, I hope that the settlers’ children will be given priority to work on the farm so that less of our youth will leave for urban towns in search of jobs,” he said. — Bernama