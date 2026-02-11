KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki has announced he will sue Bloomberg for defamation and slander over its recent report on his alleged shareholdings.

He said the lawsuit is about defending facts and integrity, not silencing the media.

“This is about defending facts and integrity, not only of my personal reputation but that of my Commission, and this should not be misconstrued as silencing the media,” he said in a statement in response to the news agency’s February 10 report.

Titled “Malaysian anti‑graft chief returns to stocks after outcry”, the Bloomberg report alleged that Azam held RM800,000 worth of shares in Velocity Capital Partner Bhd, sparking public outcry over whether he had properly declared the assets.

Azam stressed that the shares in question were properly declared to the Public Service Department in 2025 and fully disposed of within the same year.

“The shares referred to were properly declared through the Human Resource Management Information System to the Public Service Department in 2025, in accordance with public service regulations. They were acquired and fully disposed of within the same year. I do not hold any such shares at present,” he said.

He also defended MACC’s credibility, saying the commission operates independently and professionally, guided by law.

“MACC’s work is institutional, professional and guided by law. The commission’s officers continue to discharge their duties independently and without fear or favour. However, this issue can affect the perception of people towards the credibility of MACC as a law enforcement agency,” he said.

Azam urged the public to rely on verified facts rather than unverified allegations or insinuations.

“I have served in public office for decades and remain committed to integrity and accountability. I urge the public to assess issues based on verified facts, not insinuations and unfounded allegations. MACC will continue its mandate to fight corruption in the national interest,” he said.