PARIS, Feb 11 — French AI developer Mistral said Wednesday that it would build data centres in Sweden, its first outside France, as it races to compete with the sector’s biggest names.

The €1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion; RM5.6 billion) investment is “a major step toward Europe’s technological independence”, Mistral said, offering “a completely European AI solution”.

One of Europe’s leading lights in artificial intelligence, Mistral has posted revenues far behind those of American competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic, though profitability remains elusive for most of the sector.

But Mistral’s European DNA may prove to be an advantage, with technological sovereignty increasingly on leaders’ minds.

It has focussed in particular on business clients and applications, and not chatbots like ChatGPT or Claude that target everyday users.

In September it raised €1.7 billion (RM7.93 billion), bringing aboard Dutch chipmaking technology giant ASML as a key investor.

The fundraising valued Mistral at €11.7 billion (RM54.58 billion), and chief executive Arthur Mensch has said the company’s revenue should top €1 billion (RM4.66 billion) this year. — AFP