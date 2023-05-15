KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system was lower at RM42.48 billion from RM54.17 billion this morning, while the liquidity of Islamic funds eased to RM21.26 billion from RM22.27 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted four conventional money market tenders, three Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

BNM has revised the murabahah overnight tender from RM18.7 billion to RM20.3 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM42.5 billion conventional money market tender and a RM20.3 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as at May 12, 2023. — Bernama