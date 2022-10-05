Gasoline prices are displayed at an Exxon gas station behind American flag in Edgewater, New Jersey June 14, 2022. ― Reuters file pic

NEW YORK, Oct 5 ― Exxon Mobil Corp yesterday signalled strong third quarter operating profits on the heels of the second quarter's all time high as earnings from high natural gas offset weaker refining and chemicals, according to a securities filing.

The largest US oil producer issued a snapshot of factors affecting third quarter results that showed operating results could land near its US$17.9 billion (RM83 billion) second quarter results.

The preview indicated natural gas was the one business to benefit from higher prices.

Exxon and rivals this year have posted sky-high earnings on rising energy prices and demand aided by cost-cutting.

In the third quarter, US natural gas prices averaged US$8.47 per million British thermal units, up from US$7.17 in the second quarter. Brent prices eased to US$98 per barrel in the same period, from an average of $109 between April and June. Exxon's official results are due on October 28. ― Reuters