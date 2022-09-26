Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM41.65 billion from RM41.64 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity dropped to RM27.42 billion from RM33.02 billion, previously. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM41.65 billion from RM41.64 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity dropped to RM27.42 billion from RM33.02 billion, previously.

Earlier today, the central bank called for conventional money market tender, Qard tenders, and reverse repo tender.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM40.6 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.4 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent, and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama