KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The new Touch ‘n Go card with NFC function is still a highly sought-after product. When Touch ‘n Go released a bulk batch on its eWallet last month, the app had faced intermittent issues as it struggles to cope with the high traffic. If you’re looking for a different way to buy the new TNG card online without paying sky-high scalper prices, the card is now sold via Lazada.

According to Lazada, LazMall is the first and only marketplace eCommerce platform to sell the new TNG card with NFC. The card is sold at its official retail price of RM10 and customers must check out using their TNG eWallet app as the payment option.

The sale of the new card started this morning at 9am but it has already sold out at the time of writing.

From the eCommerce listing, new stocks will be released in batches. It is mentioned, “Due to overwhelming orders for this product during the period of 9/9/2022–20/9/2022, it might take up to 14 days to be delivered.”

In an attempt to prevent scalpers, only one user can purchase one Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card within six months from the date of purchase. If you prefer to buy it offline, the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card is also sold at various petrol stations, subject to stock availability.

To recap, the TNG NFC card is an enhanced Touch ‘n Go card that allows users to top up the card balance using a smartphone instead of going to a physical kiosk or over the counter. Obviously, you’ll need an NFC-enabled smartphone to take advantage of this NFC top-up feature.

To reload via your phone, you must link the card to your Touch ‘n Go Wallet app and do note that the minimum top-up amount is RM10. Since the card has to be linked to your Touch ‘n Go Wallet, this also means that PayDirect is enabled automatically for the card. As a result, highway toll charges and parking fees would be deducted directly from the eWallet instead of the card balance when you tap the card on a PayDirect-enabled terminal. — SoyaCincau