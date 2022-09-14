Maxis is working closely with its 5G Alliance partners on initiatives to create and commercialise 5G use cases and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across industries in Malaysia and Asia-Pacific. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Maxis Bhd is working closely with its 5G Alliance partners on initiatives to create and commercialise 5G use cases and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across industries in Malaysia and Asia-Pacific.

The telco said since its launch in June, Maxis 5G Alliance has gained momentum, adding seven new partners namely Gamuda Land, Garuda Robotics, ITXOTIC, LinkUp Smart Solutions, Nokia, Nvidia and ZTE, bringing the total to 23 members.

Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said their 5G Alliance community is expected to continue growing as it is intended to be an open collaboration across all organisations to fast track the adoption and deployment of innovation.

“Members will benefit from this ecosystem where their collaboration and initiatives can foster innovation and truly unlock the value of the fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) across economic sectors,” he said in a statement today.

As one of the initiatives, the company said GSMA Apac virtual event — 5G Ecosystem: Unlocking opportunities through strategic partnership will be held on September 20 where Maxis is a key partner for the event and will gather tech and industry leaders to drive innovation, partnerships, policies, and the ecosystem at large.

The event aims to be a catalyst for regional support to educate industries and strengthen the ecosystem through collaboration and advocacy. Interested participants can register for the event at https://bit.ly/5g-partnership.

Meanwhile, Maxis together with Alliance partner Omron is showcasing Autonomous Mobile Robots powered by Maxis’ next-generation network, enabling a plant to run 24/7 with zero downtime, reduce operational costs and improve safety and productivity for manufacturers.

In another initiative, Maxis, Huawei and Mimos Bhd are fast-tracking industrial use cases enabled by 5G, IoT, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the 5G and AI Innovation Hub at the Mimos campus.

The hub serves as a co-creation testbed for research and development and an incubator for innovative solutions, enabling businesses to access infrastructure and facilities powered by advanced technologies.

Maxis 5G Alliance Programme brings together an ecosystem of partnerships to become the leading 5G ecosystem platform in Malaysia. — Bernama