KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Maxis Bhd has appointed Jennifer Wong Chui Fen as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 3, 2022.

Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said Wong’s vast industry experience would be highly valuable to the company’s business and its ambitions.

“We are pleased to welcome Jennifer on board and look forward to her being part of the Maxis family and the exciting growth journey that we are on,” he said in a statement today.

Wong will be joining Maxis from Celcom Axiata Bhd, where she has held various senior positions in the span of over 14 years before her last role there as CFO.

“She brings with her more than 20 years of experience in accounting, controllership, financial and operation management, as well as business planning and analysis,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Maxis chief financial and strategy officer Wayne Treeby will be completing his contract of service and will leave Maxis at the end of this month to return to his native Australia.

“Treeby has been with Maxis for four and a half years and played a significant role in Maxis’ successful financial management, strategic planning, and development and delivery of its converged solutions leadership vision.

“He helped navigate the organisation through challenging telco environment and uncertainties including the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ogut said. — Bernama