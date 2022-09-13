At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) contracted by 11.94 points to 1,486.02 from yesterday's close of 1,497.96. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning due to selling pressure across the board, especially among banking stocks.

The benchmark index opened 0.56 points lower at 1,497.40.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 406 to 246, while 339 counters were unchanged, 1,350 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 996.77 million units worth RM530.42 million.

Bursa heavyweights Maybank fell three sen to RM8.96, Public Bank reduced six sen to RM4.56, Petronas Chemicals shed 16 sen to RM8.73, while both CIMB and IHH Healthcare trimmed one sen to RM5.46 and RM6.20, respectively.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Impiana Hotels eased half-a-sen to four sen and two sen, respectively, Aimflex edged up one sen to 14 sen, while Metronic Global and EA Holdings were flat at three sen and one sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 64.94 points to 10,590.65, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 65.30 points to 10,334.30, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 43.50 points to 10,679.45, the FBM 70 lost 10.01 points to 12,833.96 and the FBM ACE was 24.06 points lower at 4,870.13.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index lessened 12.50 points to 6,964.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.84 points to 183.34, and the Financial Services Index dropped 143.53 points to 16,742.29, while the Energy Index edged up 0.15 of-a-point to 716.61. ― Bernama