A torn European Union flag is placed on Euro banknotes, September 7, 2022 in this picture illustration. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 12 — The euro soared against big rivals today, a day after Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel signalled more interest rates hikes from the European Central Bank to fight sky-high inflation.

The European single currency rocketed 1.6 per cent versus the yen and by more than 1.4 per cent against the dollar.

The ECB last week hiked eurozone interest rates by a record 0.75 percentage points, and warned inflation would remain elevated for an extended period.

On Sunday, German central bank president Nagel signalled the ECB would probably continue raising rates with eurozone inflation set to keep on climbing.

Market watchers now expect another big ECB rate hike in October.

“The ECB is expected to raise rates more after the comments,” said analyst Craig Erlam at trading firm OANDA.

He added that the euro had also been due a rebound following recent heavy losses, including a 20-year low against the dollar last week.

The ECB’s tightening of borrowing costs follows the US Federal Reserve’s lead with aggressive monetary policy to tackle sky-high consumer prices. — AFP