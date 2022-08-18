At 9am, the local currency stood at 4.4670/4700 against the greenback from Wednesday’s close of 4.4660/4685. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The ringgit eased against the US dollar this morning due to firmer demand for the greenback as the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) indicated the possibility of a significant interest rate adjustment to bring the US’ rising inflation under control, analysts said.

In its latest policy meeting minutes, the Fed said that it saw ‘little evidence’ late last month that the US’ inflation was subsiding and recognised that it would take a considerable amount of time for the situation to be resolved.

However, the ringgit's losses were capped by rising oil prices, with oil benchmark Brent crude trading around US$93 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies this morning.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.2334/2361 from 3.2315/2338 at Wednesday’s close, and declined against the euro at 4.5501/5531 from 4.5455/5480 previously.

The local unit was also flat vis-a-vis the Japanese yen at 3.3126/3150 from 3.3126/3147 yesterday, but improved versus the British pound to 5.3827/3864 from 5.4048/4078 previously. — Bernama