KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remained low at mid-morning as profit-taking activities continued as the weak market sentiment continued to weigh on risk appetites, dealer said.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) weakened 8.02 points to 1,499.69 from yesterday’s close of 1,507.71.

The benchmark index opened 2.64 points weaker at 1,505.07.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 346 to 224, while 384 counters were unchanged, 1,293 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.09 billion units worth RM493.22 million.

Bursa heavyweights Maybank, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare all fell 3.0 sen to RM8.87, RM4.62 and RM6.43, respectively, Petronas Chemicals slid 2.0 sen to RM8.84, while CIMB was flat at RM5.25.

Of the actives, Euro Holdings was 1.0 sen lower at 15 sen, Metronic declined half-a-sen to 7.0 sen, ACE Market's newly-listed Unique Fire fell 3.0 sen 23 sen, Dagang Nexchange eased 1.5 sen to 86.5 sen, while Borneo Oil was flat at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index narrowed 45.08 points to 10,649.20, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 50.15 points to 10,817.58, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 45.87 points to 10,397.97 and the FBM 70 trimmed 17.35 points to 12,786.91, while the FBM ACE strengthened 2.15 points to 4,887.43.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 45.91 points to 16,619.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index shaved 1.39 points to 184.58 and the Energy Index slid 7.18 points to 653.89, while the Plantation Index improved by 14.21 points to 7,098.20. ― Bernama