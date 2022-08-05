At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 7.51 points to 1,500.20 from yesterday’s close of 1,507.71. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, dragged by continuous selling in selected heavyweights led by energy and utilities stocks.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 7.51 points to 1,500.20 from yesterday’s close of 1,507.71.

The benchmark index opened 2.64 points weaker at 1,505.07.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 397 to 300, while 419 counters were unchanged, 1,131 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.70 billion units worth RM901.83 million.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and IHH Healthcare fell 3.0 sen to RM8.87 and RM6.43, respectively, Public Bank lost 2.0 sen to RM4.63, Petronas Chemicals declined 6.0 sen to RM8.80, while CIMB added 1.0 sen to RM5.26.

Of the actives, Euro Holdings gave up 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Metronic was down half-a-sen to 7.0 sen, Unique Fire shed 3.0 sen to 23 sen, Borneo Oil was flat at 2.5 sen, and MYEG rose 2.5 sen to 80 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 38.15 points to 10,6565.13, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 43.41 points to 10,824.32, the FBMT 100 Index sank 40.71 points to 10,403.13, the FBM ACE was 11.12 points weaker at 4,874.16, and the FBM 70 slipped 13.32 points to 12,790.94.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index climbed 58.64 points to 7,142.63, the Financial Services Index declined 40.58 points to 16,624.63, the Industrial Products and Services Index shaved off 1.83 points to 184.14, and the Energy Index dipped 7.17 points to 653.90. ― Bernama