IPOH, July 18 — Perak has received RM100 million worth of investment in limestone-based downstream industry in the Bemban Industrial Area in Batu Gajah which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 for the first phase.

State Corridor Development, Industry and Investment Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya said the project would be developed in two phases with the first phase involving a production capacity of between 20 to 24 million litres of paint annually and is expected to offer 200 new jobs to locals.

“The development of this factory will be equipped with facilities using latest technology based on the fourth industrial revolution for smart paint manufacturing and it is the first paint manufacturer to fully adopt Industry 4.0 technology in Malaysia.

“Although Perak has abundant sources of minerals such as limestone, silica sand, quartz, clay and others, most of these resources are only mined and taken out of the state without value-added processes for the production of high-quality products,” he said, when officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the new factory in Batu Gajah today.

According to him, the state government appreciates the company’s efforts and desire to develop its new plant utilising limestone and calcium carbonate resources with value-added processes for the final products while encouraging downstream industries for mineral resources.

He also called on InvestPerak together with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) and the Land and Mines Office (PTG) to continue efforts to identify potential investors. in the mineral industry sector to further encourage value-added activities and downstream industries using sources of minerals found in the state. — Bernama