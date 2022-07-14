At 11am, the key index increased 4.07 points to 1,415.39 from yesterday's close of 1,411.32. It opened 2.49 points lower at 1,408.83. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained higher at mid-morning, driven by improved buying interest in selected heavyweights led by the industrial products and services as well as healthcare stocks.

At 11am, the key index increased 4.07 points to 1,415.39 from yesterday's close of 1,411.32. It opened 2.49 points lower at 1,408.83.

However, on the broader market, losers led gainers 291 to 261, while 348 counters were unchanged, 1,376 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 679.14 million units worth RM312.97 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.64, Public Bank increased one sen to RM4.38, Petronas Chemicals added 12 sen to RM8, and IHH Healthcare rose five sen to RM6.47.

Of the actives, Metronic increased 2.5 sen to 9.5 sen, TWL eased one sen to 5.5 sen, while Dagang NeXchange and Jade Marvel were up half-a-sen to 73 sen and 85 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 25.50 points to 10,049.10, the FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked up 31.14 points to 10,071.07, the FBM 70 was 22.29 points higher at 12,059.69, the FBMT 100 Index improved 25.86 points to 9,811.83, and the FBM ACE edged up 9.66 points to 4,548.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 29.02 points to 16,049.22, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.74 of-a-point higher at 167.45, while the Plantation Index slid 23.24 points to 6,663.46. ― Bernama